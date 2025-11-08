Epic mountain bike event making 2026 comeback

The Dingle Burn Bluffs on the race course of the Lake Hawea Epic, which returns next year. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

One of New Zealand’s most iconic mountain bike events, the Lake Hāwea Epic, returns next year after a five-year hiatus.

Local multisport legend and America’s Cup winner Dougal Allan is taking the reins as the event’s new owner and race director, from Aaron and Danielle Nicholson, who founded the event in 2008.

"It’s bittersweet to be stepping away from something that has been such a huge part of our lives and the community for so long," the Nicholsons said.

"But we couldn’t think of a better person to carry the Lake Hāwea Epic forward than Dougal. His connection to the sport, the region and the event itself makes this transition feel right."

The Lake Hāwea Epic takes riders through two private high-country stations — Hunter Valley and Dingle Burn — areas only accessible to the public on race day.

Dougal Allan setting the Lake Hawea Epic course record in 2012.

Returning competitors and newcomers can look forward to many of the event’s traditions, including the Last Man Standing challenge, with about 15 riders who have completed every Epic since 2008.

Riders will again experience the country’s most remote cafe, where tea and scones are served as they roll through Dingle Burn Station, while local community groups will continue to support the event as their major annual fundraiser.

For Allan, who still holds the course record set in 2012, taking on the event feels like coming home.

"I’ve loved this event for years — as an athlete, a local and a fan," he said.

"It’s a privilege to be entrusted with something that means so much to so many. My goal is to preserve the traditions that make the Epic special, while evolving it for 2026 and beyond."

Among the new developments for next year’s race, taking place on March 28, are initiatives to make the event more accessible than ever. E-bike riders will be supported with a mid-course battery changeover point for both the Epic and Classic courses. The elite race will feature increased prize money for the top male and female finishers, and a new 16- to 18-year-old category will be introduced for the Classic event, giving young riders a chance to experience the challenge.

Early-bird entries are now open, with reduced rates available until December 31, 2025.

Allan expects a strong response from riders eager to be part of the Epic’s comeback story.

"This event has always been about connection — to the land, the community and the spirit of endurance," he said.

"We can’t wait to welcome riders back to Lake Hāwea and celebrate everything that makes the Epic truly one of a kind."

— Allied Media