Four hurt in crash near Cardrona

Four people were injured, three seriously, in a collision near Cardrona.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Crown Range Rd about 2.15pm yesterday.

One lane of the road had been closed and drivers were being asked to expect delays, the spokeswoman said.

It appeared to be a head-on collision between the two cars and the serious crash unit had been advised.

A drone had been observed flying around the scene but it was unclear who it belonged to, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances, two managers and two helicopters attended the scene.

Two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

A person with serious injuries and a person with moderate injuries were taken to Lakes Hospital by ambulance, the spokeswoman said.