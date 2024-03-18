Golfers aid charity

At the Hirepool Charity Golf Classic Trilogy tournament in Wānaka on Saturday are Food for Love volunteers Nicky Allum (left) and Annette Menlove with tournament committee member Phil Thirkell.

The 21st edition of the Hirepool Charity Classic Trilogy was held at the Wānaka Golf Club and ran from Friday until last night.

This year it supported local charitable organisation Food for Love, which provides a free home-cooked meal for anyone in the Upper Clutha area struggling to prepare meals for themselves.

More than 230 people took part in the golf tournament, and auctions and raffles were held last night.