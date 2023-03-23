Govt financial backing for Wanaka film studio

The Government has thrown its support behind the planned film studio in Wanaka, with an underwrite of $4.5 million.

Minister of Regional Development Kiri Allan this morning announced the underwrite for Silverlight Studios’ project to build the studio.

“The screen industry employs approximately 16,200 New Zealanders and contributes $3.3 billion to the economy every year, making it a key component of Central Otago’s economic diversification initiatives," she said.

“Silverlight Studios will provide new opportunities for local talent to be at the forefront of an evolving industry in the region,” Allan said.

The complex will include a film school, screening theatre, exhibition centre, and up to 10 sound stages. Image: Supplied

The company was granted resource consent in December 2021 for a $280 million film studio development near Wanaka.

An independent fast-track consenting panel issued the decision. The complex will include a film school, screening theatre, exhibition centre, and up to 10 sound stages.

The panel has imposed conditions on building size, noise, traffic and light. Construction was tipped to start in the first half of this year in an area just east of the entrance to Wanaka.