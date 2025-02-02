Halberg award finalist

Mint Charitable Trust programme manager Charlotte Jackson, 30, of Wānaka, is a finalist in the Halberg Awards. PHOTOS: MARJORIE COOK

Wānaka’s champion for adaptive athletes, Charlotte Jackson, is in the running for an elite sporting award, the Sir Murray Halberg Legacy Award, for her contributions to improving disability support for athletes in the community.

The winners of all categories in the Halberg Awards will be announced at a gala event featuring New Zealand’s top athletes and sports administrators at Spark Arena in Auckland on February 18.

Ms Jackson said she was honoured to have been nominated and gutted she could not change overseas flights so she could attend.

‘‘I am going on leave for two weeks and the awards ceremony is right in the middle, so we are planning to send a Mint representative instead. We don’t get to go to a lot of events like that, so it is a bit disappointing for me,’’ she said.

Ms Jackson was nominated by Jo Knight of Sport Otago for her work with Wānaka’s intellectually and physically disabled youth and adults at Mint Charitable Trust.

The Trust has about 30 people aged between six and 44 who participate in sport, recreation and cultural events.

Parents and carers began talking about forming the charity in 2017 and it came into being in 2018.

Eli LaRose, 14, completes his 600m Mint Ruby Swim in Lake Wānaka last Saturday, supported by Mint Charitable Trust volunteer swimmers Alison Doran (left) and Jules Harris.

Ms Jackson has been the programme manager from the beginning and over the past five years has built up an enviable programme of adaptive adventures, expeditions, sporting experiences and recreational opportunities, running within existing event structures.

‘‘It has been quite exciting because over time we have been able to build the programme of what we can offer and now there’s a lot of choices and opportunities.’’

‘‘I felt quite honoured. I also think we are still quite removed from lots of big cities, so it is very exciting to have some recognition of the things we are doing in our wee community. And hopefully this will be quite motivating for other people in the sector to keep the wheels turning,’’ she said.

Ms Jackson said it had been a huge priority to get Mint programmes working inclusively with event managers.

‘‘It is about making connections, seeing what people can do and having friends,’’ she said.

Scott Welch, 28, completes his 200m Mint Ruby Swim in Lake Wānaka last Saturday.

The longest running inclusive sports event is the Ruby Swim, which has held Mint open water swims for six years.

Challenge Wānaka has hosted an adaptive triathlon category for five years, Aspiring Gymsports runs adaptive programmes for children and adults, and two gyms — the Fit Collective and Fit Gym — also support Mint athletes and programmes.

Mint has two dance groups, including a performance group that will participate in the Festival of Colour’s community day on March 29.

A Thursday morning social walking group was formed late last year.

This week, Mint participants went on their annual Minaret Station adventure day trip. During the winter, Mint participants join Cardrona Alpine Resort’s adaptive snow sports programme.

Every November, Mint hosts an overnight camp, with supporters, but without parents.

Ms Jackson said Mint’s success could not be possible without support from the community, including Queenstown Lakes District Council sport and recreation staff, parents, volunteers, event managers, sports clubs and the businesses who employ Mint adults.

‘‘There’s so much that goes on behind the scenes. I just want to acknowledge there are a lot of people who put in a lot of work who do not get recognised,’’ she said.

Funding was one of the biggest challenges for the Mint Charitable Trust, which aims to raise about $100,000 a year for activities, operating costs and vehicle and transport costs.

‘‘Lots of people we support will not ever drive and we have no public transport in Wānaka. So that is something we will continue to fight to provide for,’’ Ms Jackson said.

Mint operates from rooms above the Wānaka Community Workshop and Fabricate, on Gordon Rd. A future goal is to find a bigger space for people to gather.

Ms Jackson studied psychology, with an adolescent focus, at the University of Queensland. She previously worked as an adaptive ski instructor in Japan, Canada and at Treble Cone in Wānaka.