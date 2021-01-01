Helicopter called to crash on Crown Range, road blocked

The Otago Regional Rescue helicopter lifts a patient from the Crown Range Rd, about 10km from Cardrona, following a crash this afternoon. Photo: Mark Price

One person was trapped in their vehicle after a crash on the Crown Range Road.

Police said two cars crashed on the road between Queenstown and Wanaka about 2.40pm.

One person was trapped in a vehicle, they said.

The Otago Regional Rescue helicopter was called to the scene to transport a patient.

It is not currently known how many people are injured.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Emergency services were at the scene and motorists were being advised at about 3.30pm of a delay of an hour to an hour and a half.

Hundreds of motorists chose to turn back, and take another route between Wanaka and Queenstown.