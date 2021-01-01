Helicopter called to crash on Crown Range, road blocked

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police said two cars crashed on the road between Queenstown and Wanaka about 2.40pm.
One person was trapped in a vehicle, they said.
The Otago Regional Rescue helicopter was called to the scene to transport a patient.
It is not currently known how many people are injured.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Emergency services were at the scene and motorists were being advised at about 3.30pm of a delay of an hour to an hour and a half.
Hundreds of motorists chose to turn back, and take another route between Wanaka and Queenstown.