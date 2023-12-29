Human racers join fray at picnic meeting

Horses weren’t the only species tearing up the track at the Hāwea Picnic Races yesterday.

For the first time in the event’s 77-year history, humans were also able to feel the thrill of galloping along Hāwea Domain with the introduction of 1500m races for both men and women.

Hāwea Picnic Racing Club chairman Paul Cunningham said there had been a practical reason for the new categories.

"We’re a wee bit light on horses, so we’ve decided to bring in something different," he said.

While the event had hosted short-distance races for children, this was the first time such a category had been created for adults.

Mr Cunningham said they had received "half a dozen" entries, and hoped more would join, provided they had adequate experience running more than a kilometre under the unforgiving summer sun.

"You’ll need to be a runner."

Spectators attend the Hawea Picnic Races yesterday. PHOTOS: REGAN HARRIS

Like the event’s horse races, spectators were able to bet on the new categories using the equalisator style of betting, which allocates contestants to ticket buyers at random.

A crowd of about 1000 people gathered at the domain for the event, and although this was down on previous years, Mr Cunningham said he was impressed by the number of families present.

"It’s very light-hearted. It’s great for kids. There’s a lot of kids’ races in between the horse races.

"It’s a very family-orientated thing."

As the club was not for profit, Mr Cunningham said they relied on strong community support to keep it going.

"It’s all 100% volunteers, and a lot of donations from people in the community and businesses, too.

"We wouldn’t exist without it. They do a great job."

Volunteering at the races are (from left) Jill Henry, Doug Brenssell and Shorty Gray.

While the event had no shortage of support, Mr Cunningham said they were "desperately short of horses" and were appealing to the Otago racing community for help moving forward.

"We’re off the beaten track a wee bit," he said.

The Hāwea Picnic Races dated back to 1946, and aside from two setbacks in recent decades, had been successfully held every year since.

One was cancelled through Covid and one cancelled through a heavy rain storm about 20 years ago, Mr Cunningham said.

"We’re very proud of our record. It’s one to behold."

regan.harris@odt.co.nz