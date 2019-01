roses_hut.jpg Roses Hut. Photo: Doc

A tramper has been rescued by helicopter from Roses Hut on the Motatapu Track this morning after injuring his leg.

Ian Ridley, Otago Rescue Helicopter team's Queenstown base manager, said the New Zealander had "bandaged it up himself and done a good job, so was able to hobble.

"But he wasn't able to walk out so we were able to land beside him and brought him back to Lakes District Hospital.''

The new, dedicated rescue helicopter was called about 9am.

The track links the Wanaka and Arrowtown areas.