Inaugural harvest festival to celebrate autumn

Vera Yakzhik (left), owner of Alpine Blooms Farm, and Maura Wilson, of Your Garden Coach, are two of the three hosts of the first edition of the Alpine Harvest Festival to be held in Hāwea Flat on Sunday. PHOTO: RUAIRI O’SHEA

The beauty of autumn will be celebrated at the first edition of the Alpine Harvest Festival in Hāwea Flat this Sunday.

The festival is hosted in a partnership of the Your Garden Coach podcast — a monthly podcast providing practical gardening advice — and Alpine Blooms Farm, where the festival will take place.

Alpine Blooms Farm owner Vera Yakzhik said the festival aimed to fill a gap in the area’s festive calendar at a beautiful time of year.

‘‘We don’t really have a harvest festival per se in the area where it’s just celebrating the autumn and the autumn colours and the bounty of it.

‘‘We decided that we would like to organise one and it came to be from there.

‘‘We would just like people to celebrate autumn because it’s absolutely stunning,’’ she said.

Ms Yakzhik said the event was designed to be a fun day out for families on Mother’s Day, and would include range of stalls and autumnal activities designed to celebrate harvest.

‘‘We’ve got about 15 stalls that have local produce, as well as things that are made from produce, like linen, beeswax and things.

In addition to stalls selling produce, the event would have a bouncy castle and face painting for children, as well as live music and food stalls.

Ms Yakzhik said there would also be a photographer on site to take family photos in front of hay bales and pumpkins.

Alpine Harvest Festival, Sunday, 10am to 3pm at Alpine Blooms Farm, Hāwea Flat. Adult tickets $10, children free.