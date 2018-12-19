Injured guide stuck on mountain

A guide who was injured on Mount Aspiring on Monday has yet to be rescued due to poor weather.

The guide, who was believed to have suffered a lacerated and sprained leg on the mountain on Monday morning, has been waiting to be airlifted from Colin Todd Hut for the past two days.

However, Wanaka LandSAR chairman Bill Day said extraction had not been possible due to poor weather in the area.

The next weather window was likely to be tomorrow, he said.

Rescuers had been staying in touch with the guide by radio, and Mr Day said he was "fine".

"He’s comfortable enough. He’s actually walking around the hut now, he just can’t walk out.

"He’s got plenty of food and he’s watching the weather as well for us, but I suspect it’ll be tomorrow before extraction."