Alcohol views labelled outdated

Glen Christiansen owns five Super Liquor stores and is pushing for a sixth in Lake Hawea. PHOTO: OLIVIA CALDWELL

Opponents of the proposed Lake Hāwea Super Liquor store have rejected the owner’s "outdated thinking".

The growing township of 2000 produced more than 500 opposing submissions last month and some of its community members say recent comments from owner Glen Christiansen reflect how out of touch the franchise is with modern understanding of alcohol harm and community wellbeing.

Mr Christiansen told the Otago Daily Times last week he was "surprised" by the level of opposition to his proposed Lake Hāwea store.

The Cromwell resident, who owns Super Liquor stores in Wānaka, Cromwell, Alexandra, Queenstown and Lorneville, Southland, received strong community pushback on his proposal for a sixth in Lake Hāwea.

He said it was his view that it was only a matter of time before the township got its first liquor store.

However, Lake Hawea Voices spokeswoman Lisa Riley yesterday issued a statement that said the businessman was missing crucial information on how alcohol outlets affected people’s drinking habits.

"It’s not the 1980s any more: Hāwea rejects liquor chain’s outdated thinking.

"Back then, we didn’t have the kind of research and evidence we have now about the impacts of alcohol availability and marketing on communities," Ms Riley said.

"We also didn’t have the understanding we now do about how proximity to alcohol outlets affects drinking behaviour, youth access, and family violence rates.

"Our opposition today is based on evidence, not emotion."

Of the 538 objections to the proposal, many cited concerns about location, cumulative alcohol availability, proximity to a playground and school bus stop, and the impact of high-visibility alcohol marketing at the entrance to a family neighbourhood.

Ms Riley said that while Mr Christiansen characterised the community’s concerns as "surprising" the evidence painted a very different picture.

"How could anyone be surprised after more than 500 formal objections were lodged?

"This isn’t about being anti-business — it’s about recognising that alcohol is no ordinary commodity," she said.

Lake Hāwea has four other off-licence venues.

"Adding a large, drive-through chain store at the gateway to a residential subdivision is inconsistent with modern planning for community health and safety."

Communities Against Alcohol Harm secretary Dr Grant Hewison said the law was clear — "licensing decisions must take into account amenity, good order, and the risk of alcohol-related harm".

"It’s disappointing to see industry representatives still dismissing community voices as ‘emotive’ when they are simply applying the law as it stands."

Ms Riley said the discussion required was "about how to design a healthy, safe future for Lake Hāwea — not how to normalise alcohol at the school bus stop”.

The district licensing committee hearing will take place from November 12-14 at the Lake Wānaka Centre.

