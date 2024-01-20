Jet boat company prosecuted over collision

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Maritime NZ is prosecuting commercial jetboat company Go Jets Wānaka and one of its skippers over a collision between two jetboats on the Clutha River in 2022.
The decision to file charges, under the Maritime Transport Act 1994, followed a "thorough" investigation, the spokesman said.
A police spokesman told the Otago Daily Times the collision occurred about 2pm near the Clutha River Bridge in Albert Town.
It left a person with a serious back injury stranded on an island in the river with about six others. A helicopter was called to retrieve them, with the injured person flown to Dunedin Hospital.
The matter is scheduled for a hearing in the Queenstown District Court next month.