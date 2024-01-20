Jet boat company prosecuted over collision

Maritime NZ is prosecuting commercial jetboat company Go Jets Wānaka and one of its skippers over a collision between two jetboats on the Clutha River in 2022.

The incident on December 30 occurred during a "thrill ride" on the river, leaving the driver of a recreational boat seriously injured, a Maritime NZ spokesman said.

The decision to file charges, under the Maritime Transport Act 1994, followed a "thorough" investigation, the spokesman said.

A police spokesman told the Otago Daily Times the collision occurred about 2pm near the Clutha River Bridge in Albert Town.

It left a person with a serious back injury stranded on an island in the river with about six others. A helicopter was called to retrieve them, with the injured person flown to Dunedin Hospital.

The matter is scheduled for a hearing in the Queenstown District Court next month.