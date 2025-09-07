Love of trade, hard work pays off for Wilson

Dedicated and passionate Central Otago plumber Julian Wilson doing what he does best. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

With a passion for pipes, one young local is making his mark in the world of plumbing.

Julian Wilson started his plumbing journey at the age of 15, working as a labourer for a Hamilton-based company.

After a year he started his apprenticeship and fell in love with the profession, leaving school halfway through year 12 to pursue a career as a plumber.

He spent five years working for Plumbing and Gas Works in Hamilton before moving to Central Otago with his partner a year ago.

His hard work from such a young age is paying off as he recently won the southern regional finals in the Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year competition.

The southern regional competition consisted of theory and practical tasks, both of which tested young plumbers and allowed them an opportunity to sharpen their skills.

Competitors had to complete small tasks such as pipe outs or putting together channel drains.

Then came the theory exam which consisted of 60 questions to be completed in 20 minutes.

This win means the 23-year-old is on his way to represent the southern region in the national finals.

The competition was a step in the right direction to make his mark in the industry and fulfil his dream of starting his own business.

"I’ve got to meet all the plumbers down here and also all the suppliers," he said.

"... It’s the main reason I’m doing this, to get my name out there in the region and now also get my name out there in New Zealand as a plumber."

He works for May Plumbing and Gas, doing what he loves across the region including Wānaka, Cromwell and Alexandra.

One of the core reasons Mr Wilson enjoys the job is the wide spectrum of different work he is able to do and the problem-solving that comes with it.

"It’s a great trade to be into if you want variety and always doing something different," he said.

From gas-fitting work and plumbing fixtures to doing maintenance and working on commercial sites, Mr Wilson has just about done it all in the six years he has been on the job.

He takes his passion seriously, saying a good plumber values quality over quantity no matter the time pressures that often come with the job.

"If you’ve got the time crunch on you, you’ve still got to take a breath, still got to be up to craft and make your work look nice."

Mr Wilson will be representing the region in the national finals next month to battle for the title of New Zealand’s best young plumber.