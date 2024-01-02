Name not yet released

Waterfall Creek Reserve, the site near where a body was recovered from Lake Wanaka on Sunday morning. PHOTO: REGAN HARRIS

Police are yet to release the identity of the body recovered from Lake Wānaka on New Year’s Eve.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to Lake Wānaka, near Waterfall Creek, at 7.42am on Sunday, where the body was found.

The man was Caucasian, thought to be in his 20s, and was wearing a light blue sweatshirt, dark grey chino jeans and white tennis shoes.

While an appeal was made for anyone who had family or friends who had not returned home to get in touch, police later confirmed on Sunday afternoon they knew who the man was.

— Staff reporter