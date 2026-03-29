New-look Rams chase third consecutive title

Upper Clutha rugby club team members Caleb Dixon, Samuel Masterton and Jack East.

The Upper Clutha Rams rugby team is gearing up for a tough season in preparation for a defence of their back-to-back titles in the Central Otago Premier Rugby Competition.

Head coach Mark Evans said the pressure was on this year.

‘‘Being the current champs you’re the one they all want to beat.

‘‘That makes it harder, which means we just have to work harder and see what we can do,’’ he said.

Speaking after their first preseason win against Heriot, Evans said that with so many new faces, the team was starting this year from scratch.

‘‘There have been a few leave but we have 16 new faces this year, which is pretty impressive.

‘‘A lot of them are young guys that have just moved to town, so it adds a lot of excitement to the team because the new faces changes things a little bit.’’

The team, which only lost one game in the round robin phase of last year’s competition, hoped the community would once again come out to support them, he said. ‘‘I think the style of rugby we play is worth watching. ‘‘We like running rugby and having fun. ‘‘I think the crowd enjoy it when they come down, and we need all the support we can get. ‘‘It will be a tough year to try and do it again,’’ he said. Evans said the team was not arrogant enough to think it would be easy. ‘‘Every year it gets harder because the quality of rugby is getting better. ‘‘There aren’t easy games any more,’’ he said. The team’s first opportunity to win silverware this season would come in their defence of the Whitehorse Cup, which would celebrate its 100th year in April.

The match, which is normally held at the holder’s home, would be the centrepiece of the trophy’s centenary celebration in Queenstown on April 11.

The Upper Clutha Rams would defend the cup against Maniototo, followed by a dinner.

‘‘Its like the Ranfurly Shield,’’ Evans said

‘‘Every club wants it.’’

This year’s coaching team consists of Evans, Craig Reid and Steve Cockram.