Saturday, 22 May 2021

No more throwing out rubbish on skifields

    By Kerrie Waterworth
    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Wanaka skifields are getting rid of rubbish bins and asking those hitting the slopes to take their refuse home, all in the name of sustainability.

    As well as being encouraged to reduce their waste, visitors to Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone Cardrona Area this season are also being asked to think about more sustainable forms of transport.

    Bridget Legnavsky
    Bridget Legnavsky
    General Manager Bridget Legnavsky said the ski areas have identified waste and transport as two areas requiring significant change from a sustainability perspective.

    She said this winter there will be no general waste rubbish bins for the public at either resort and neither mountain will sell any items in their food and beverage outlets that have packaging that needs to go to the landfill as non-recyclable.

    Rubbish bins will be replaced by recycling and compost stations, with signage explaining the changes and staff members on hand to help visitors sort out their waste, she said.

    "We are asking everyone to think really deeply about what they buy in the first place, the packaging it comes in, and the packaging you choose to bring up our mountains."

    "If you need to bring single-use packaging, you will need to take that off the mountain with you."

    To address transport emissions, both resorts will have free road shuttles (from the bottom of each mountain) for the winter season, she said.

    The resorts were also encouraging carpooling by reserving the parking spaces closest to each mountain base facilities for vehicles with three occupants or more until the car parks were filled.

    Cardrona Alpine Resort opens for the winter season on June 12, with Treble Cone following on June 25.

    kerrie.waterworth@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter