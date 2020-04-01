Skip to main content
Dunedin
17
|
12
Saturday,
Sat,
4
April
Apr
2020
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Mayoral Profiles
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
‘Blown away’ by birthday surprise
Baking a chocolate cake and going for a nice walk.
Don’t risk injury by shuttling, riders told
Don’t risk injury by shuttling, riders told
It is nothing but "pure selfishness" to cycle jumps, rocks and drops during lockdown, the Queenstown Mountain Bike Club says.
Picnickers ignore the Covid risk
Picnickers ignore the Covid risk
Life under Covid-19 lockdown was never going to be a picnic.
Emergency centre is prepared to help
Emergency centre is prepared to help
Despite no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Waitaki, a Waitaki District Council emergency operation centre is ready to support the community.
Famously scenic Arcadia Station sold
Famously scenic Arcadia Station sold
A Queenstown farmer has bought a scenic rural property near Glenorchy, famous as a setting for TV commercials and films like The Lord of the Rings, for an undisclosed price.
WDC approves $2.5m for sludge removal
WDC approves $2.5m for sludge removal
A $2.5million budget has been approved for the urgent removal of sludge from four of the Waitaki District Council’s wastewater ponds.
New North School head sees potential
New North School head sees potential
Oamaru North School’s newly-appointed principal says the North Otago school has "a lot of potential", which she is keen to see flourish.
Predator trapping halted
Predator trapping halted
Colonies of endangered native birds nesting on a braided river in the Matukituki Valley west of Wanaka are more at risk of being eaten by predators due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
‘Go home’ policy
‘Go home’ policy
Anyone trying to enter the West Coast or travel within the region for an Easter holiday break will be turned around by police and told to go home.
Museum board meets remotely for update
Museum board meets remotely for update
A video meeting was held on Thursday afternoon for members of the Southland Museum & Art Gallery Trust Board Incorporated to be updated on how things were tracking during lockdown.
Nomad at risk of ‘falling in love’
Nomad at risk of ‘falling in love’
Spending an unexpected four weeks in lockdown in Wanaka is placing one nomadic traveller at risk of "falling in love" with the town and wanting to stay.
Volunteer Otago’s new branch on hold; help still wanted
Volunteer Otago’s new branch on hold; help still wanted
Volunteer Otago’s plans to open a Waitaki branch have been put on hold, but now is the perfect time to put your free time to good use, its manager Leisa de Klerk says.
Young Queenstown man tested positive after drinks with mates
Young Queenstown man tested positive after drinks with mates
The weekend before the country went into lockdown, a group of mates in Queenstown got together at a friend's house for some quiet drinks.
Locations of all 132 Southern Covid-19 cases revealed
Locations of all 132 Southern Covid-19 cases revealed
The Southern District Health Board has revealed where in the South people have tested positive for Covid-19 and the figures paint a worrying picture for Queenstown.
Children win Lego prizes for drawing
Children win Lego prizes for drawing
Two lucky Fiordland children will be able to spend the rest of lockdown with a brand new set of Lego building block toys after winning a community drawing competition.
Meatworks close for virus precautions
Meatworks close for virus precautions
Covid-19 cases related to the Bluff wedding cluster have led to the closing of a deer meatworks and the partial closure of another plant, both near Invercargill.
'Amazing father' who died on farm mourned
'Amazing father' who died on farm mourned
Nearly $250,000 has been raised in a week for the young family of a former Hyde man killed suddenly on the first day of lockdown.
Troublemakers ‘put everyone else at risk’
Troublemakers ‘put everyone else at risk’
Some Oamaru residents continue to flout the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, raising the ire of police.
South may face Level 4 lockdown for longer
South may face Level 4 lockdown for longer
The South could be among the last places in New Zealand to see the lifting of the tough restrictions of the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown.
Confusion in South as Covid-19 test swabs refused by labs
Confusion in South as Covid-19 test swabs refused by labs
Southern GPs say they want greater clarity around a probable increased level of testing for the Covid-19 coronavirus, and qualifying criteria for patients.
