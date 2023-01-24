Tuesday, 24 January 2023

One seriously injured in paragliding incident at Mt Aspiring

    By Oscar Francis
    One person is in a serious condition after a paragliding incident near Mt Aspiring this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said police had received a report of a "paragliding incident" in Mt Aspiring National Park about 1.55pm.

    A personal locator beacon had been activated.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said a helicopter crew treated one person with serious injuries and they had been flown to Dunedin Hospital. 

     

