One seriously injured in paragliding incident at Mt Aspiring

One person is in a serious condition after a paragliding incident near Mt Aspiring this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said police had received a report of a "paragliding incident" in Mt Aspiring National Park about 1.55pm.
A personal locator beacon had been activated.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said a helicopter crew treated one person with serious injuries and they had been flown to Dunedin Hospital.