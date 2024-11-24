Opinions split on water-ski lane proposal

Roys Bay, Lake Wanaka. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The proposal to remove the three water-ski lanes from Lake Wanaka’s Roys Bay dominates public submissions on the draft Navigation Safety Bylaw 2025.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has released the 139 public submissions it has received, with the majority referring to the proposal to get rid of ski lanes from Waterfall Creek, Eely Point and the main beach of Roys Bay.

It proposes water-skiers instead use the two ski lanes in Glendhu Bay and one Dublin Bay.

Annabel Wilson submitted Dublin Bay was too shallow.

"Dublin Bay is typically too shallow for ski boats and is largely used by people with young kids.

"Moving ski boats out of Roys Bay into Dublin Bay makes no sense."

She submitted ski lanes remain as they are.

Angus Wilson, who has houses in Auckland and Dublin Bay, agreed.

"Dublin Bay, with its shallow water, is renowned as the best swimming and bathing beach on the lake.

"More water-skiers and tow boats will increase the risk of accidents with the swimmers and bathers.

"The relatively unique shallow bay means people can often walk up to 200m out into the lake."

He acknowledged swimmers should not be using the water-ski lane in the bay "but this often happens and is actually usually the case during the busy summer periods".

Many submitters considered the remaining ski lanes in the draft bylaw would become too congested.

Michael Donald noted six ski lanes along 1.2km of shoreline would be reduced to three ski lanes along 500m.

He considered swimmers and kayakers entering the ski lanes were the problem.

"Why punish the users who used these water-ski lanes correctly instead of educating the incorrect users, or adding signage, such as ‘no swimming in the water-ski lane’."

Serra Stewart said the proposed changes would mean more boats parked and skiing from a smaller area.

"The result is congestion on the beach and in the water.

"It is dangerous having more power boats towing more people in a smaller space.

"You are not making a safer lake and recreational area, you are doing the opposite."

Glen and Lea Rudhall considered there was little data to support the suggestion of conflicts and accidents between different water users.

"Where is the data and evidence-based information?"

Hamish Rudhall suggested a compromise.

"I would not be opposed to a temporary closure at this location during the busy summer peak period, but I do oppose the permanent removal of this ski access lane."

Like several others, he believed signage and the use of buoys needed to be improved.

Robert Miller called for the existing ski lanes to be retained but with some modifications to their layout.

"Each side of the ski lane is marked with a string of buoys extending out say 150m to 200m; a further enhancement could be to have the last 50m of the buoy string open outwards."

A few submitters, including the Wanaka Watersports Facility Trust supported the move on ski lanes for safety reasons.

Jake Huskinson believed water-skiers had access to other areas of the lake "without disturbing those who can only use the town-accessible beaches".

Ross Carrick said the lake foreshore was " now no place for ski boats, for safety and tranquility reasons.

"Overseas visitors seem to picnic and swim in the ski lane."

James Wallis suggested two factors he considered might be driving the change.

"Are newer activities being given priority over the more established ones?

"Or are wealthy property owners adjacent to the removed ski lanes getting priority over the wider community?"

Florence Micoud took the debate to a whole new level.

"I submit to remove all petrol-powered vessels from Roys Bay and that includes jetskis."

She gave as her reasons as safety, noise, pollution and wave effect on wildlife and its habitat.

"Electric motor boats exist and the council can foster the switch from polluting engines to electric less-noisy low-carbon vessels with such a ban.

"Please note that all petrol vessels have been banned from some lakes in Europe (e.g. Aiguebelle) resulting in a better environment, better lake quality and better wellbeing."

A QLDC panel will consider the submissions at a hearing on November 25.