Picnic race meeting popular

The Wanaka man first attended the races as a young boy in the 1950s and has been involved in putting the event together since the late 1960s.
"Our family used to have horses so I guess that's where it all started," he said.
"I'm not a great horseman but I've always had something to do to help out."
"There are more pro trainers than there used to be but it's always been a family day out."
For a time crowd numbers dwindled and Mr McLeod was pleased to see people returning to the event.
There were 10 races on the card in the afternoon, following a morning of eventing for the Hawea Wanaka Pony Club.
There was plenty of fun and entertainment for families and a classic car collection was also on display.