Pilates pays off for skier

Geoffrey Wilson at the Merino Muster with his Pilates instructor Joss Toomey.PHOTO: SUPPLIED

All the work Geoffrey Wilson, of Wanaka, has done at Pilates was put to the test in the snow on the Pisa Range last week.

Mr Wilson, who has been a paraplegic since falling from a tree 13 years ago, completed the 7km event at the Merino Muster at the Snow Farm.

He was accompanied by his Pilates instructor Joss Toomey who convinced him to have a go.

"I managed to get through.

"It was fun, although I don't know if I will go on to the 21km [event]."

Mr Wilson said he would be 61 next month and felt he might have "left his run too late" to go to the next level.

Previously a painter and now a jeweller, Mr Wilson has always been a keen skier, even since his accident, and found cross-country skiing did not give him the same "grief" as downhill.

"It's just a way of connecting into the snow scene and being up on the mountain because when you are in a wheelchair your world closes in a bit."

In the 42km Merino Muster marathon, United States skiers Jessie Diggins and Simeon Hamilton successfully defended their titles, leading home the field of 130.

A total of 288 competitors took part in the three events last Saturday.

Director Mary Lee said conditions were perfect and she was delighted so many children took part.