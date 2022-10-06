Thursday, 6 October 2022

Power restored to Wanaka after weather causes outage

    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Wanaka, Luggate, Tarras, Albert Town and Hawea residents woke up to a chilly start due to an unplanned power outage this morning.An Aurora Energy spokesperson said the outage was weather related but power had been restored by about 10am.

    "We will keep our website as up to date as possible during the day if there are any outages, including restoration times as soon as we have them," the spokesperson said.

    At the time of the unscheduled power outage, Wanaka was 2degC with snowfall on the surrounding hills.

    The unscheduled power outage began shortly after 8am but power was restored by about 10am.

     - Aspen Bruce

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter