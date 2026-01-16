Community called on to help spring renovations

Richard Windelov drinks from the Wanaka spring water feature. PHOTOS: EVIE SINCLAIR

A Spring water feature at the Wānaka lakefront is in need of some "friends" ahead of a makeover later this month, its creator says.

Richard Windelov was first inspired to build the spring, in Lakeside Rd, in 2007. The water was turned on in 2012 and later this month some significant improvements will be made — hopefully with the help of some "Friends of the Spring".

A Wānaka local, Mr Windelov said he was proud to make a free resource for the community.

"It’s a real place in my heart. I have a huge love for the waters, particularly waters of this area," he said.

He said he hoped the use of the spring in Wānaka would inspire others to use the spring water available in their towns.

"There are healing powers in good, clean water.

"I’ve heard so many stories about people using the spring and how it helps them with their wellbeing.

"The spring gives an incredible resource every day. This is a way we can give something back," he said.

He holds his taniwha sculpture which he encourages children to name.

Mr Windelov hoped to form a trust, with people who had the spring’s best interest at heart.

A working bee day to carry out renovation plans was planned for next Sunday. Mr Windelov said he hoped the community could come together to celebrate the water.

"We will make the area more functional, practical, beautiful and safe," he said.

"All stones have and will be found by hand, we ask the land for permission to take the stones and say a karakia and have a ceremony, right through the whole thing, honouring and celebrating the land."

Sculptures would be added to the area, including a taniwha carved by Mr Windelov.

"We are wanting children to name the taniwha to give them a sense of ownership over the area," he said.

Improvements for the spring included: replacing a metal plate at the site with stone, concreting down larger stones, trimming and polishing existing stones and removing pebbles from the pond.

"The council put down a piece of metal which we were grateful for.

"We’re now looking to pop that up and put a couple pieces of beautiful stone and make it all wheelchair friendly, safe and in harmony with the rest of the area," he said.

"Work on the spring is currently self-funded but I am looking for sponsorships and hope to form a ‘Friends of the Spring’ group," he said.