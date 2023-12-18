Rhythm & Alps liquor decision delayed again

The music and camping festival in Cardrona is now in its 13th year. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

A decision on an alcohol licence for the Rhythm & Alps festival in Cardrona has been put back a second time.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesman said today the district licensing committee’s decision on the festival’s special alcohol licence application was now expected on Tuesday afternoon.

The committee held a last-minute hearing in Queenstown on December 12 to consider the application.

Its decision was initially expected last Friday, then postponed until this afternoon.

Rhythm and Alps Ltd’s application was opposed by police and Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora, with both organisations asking the three-member committee to require conditions reducing the number of alcoholic drinks per transaction and to cut licensing hours.

About 10,000 partygoers and more than 6000 campers are expected to attend the annual New Year’s Eve music and camping festival on December 29-31.