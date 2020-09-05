Saturday, 5 September 2020

Snow Farm committed to getting its own base building to meet demand

    By Kerrie Waterworth
    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Concept plans for proposed base building. IMAGE: SUPPLIED
    Concept plans for proposed base building. IMAGE: SUPPLIED
    The increased popularity of Cardrona Valley’s cross-country skifield has brought forward plans for a dedicated base building.

    Snow Farm NZ board chairman Samuel (Q) Belk said Kiwis forced to stay in New Zealand due to closed borders had "discovered" the Snow Farm.

    "As a result of Covid it started off looking pretty grim in April but the last third of the winter season has been wonderful."

    Snow Farm operations have always been housed in the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds lodge, but this year the proving ground closed part of the building.

    Snow Farm manager Sam Lee said it was reduced to operating out of four rooms and, combined with Alert Level 2 restrictions, this had made this winter "very challenging".

    Mr Belk said the board had had concept plans for a new base building drawn up in 2018, but the need was now "immediate".

    The concept plans could change and the lodge could take many different forms, "but the main thing is we are committed to the idea", he said.

    Mr Lee said there was freehold land at the southwest of the existing lodge buildings that could be used for the new Snow Farm base.

    The board was focused on getting the Musterers’ Hut (new school hut) building under way but once it became an operational issue the board would be able to focus on the base building project, he said.

    "It is lot more complex than the Musterers’ Hut but we see it as an absolute need for our guests."

    kerrie.waterworth@odt.co.nz

     

