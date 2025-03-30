Top artists showcase wisdom and talent

Musician Gin Wigmore. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

To kick off New Zealand Music Month in May, the Lake Wānaka Centre will become a hub of musical creativity, connection and inspiration as part of Yami (young adults in the music industry) weekend.

Run by the not-for-profit Lake Wānaka SouNZ Inc, two evening concerts for the public will round out the weekend of tutors and registrants sharing their passion for music.

The evening lineup of Saturday, May 3 will offer an unforgettable night with Gin Wigmore, Bobby Brazuka (Latinaotearoa), Haz + Miloux and Home Brew’s Tom Scott (plus guests) taking to the stage.

A choir led by Miloux, Anna Shaw and tutors from The Voice Lab support these outstanding musicians.

Tom Scott performs songs from Home Brew and Avantdale Bowling Club with his longtime beatmaker Haz Huavi and a full band.

The Sunday, May 4 evening showcase will have Kiwi legend, Barnaby Weir of The Black Seeds and Fly My Pretties.

The concert is open to the public and acts as a culmination of the weekend, where registrants get the opportunity to showcase their talents to friends, family, visitors and locals.

A band and backing choir will support Barnaby.

Performing bands will wow with their original material, and aspiring DJs and producers will surely get the crowd on their feet.

This showcase will provide a unique experience, when tutors and participants combine to create an unforgettable night in Wanaka’s musical calendar.

Throughout the weekend, participants of all ages are mentored in the art of songwriting, mixing and mastering and DJing, among other topics, through a series of workshops, seminars and showcases.

Grants from Central Lakes Trust, the Lion Foundation, APRA/AMCOS and NZ On Air enable the event to happen.

Yami Sounz Summit’s director Lynne Christie said the crew felt "extremely grateful" to be able to secure some of New Zealand’s top music professionals to tutor and perform.

Although only a handful of weekend summit places are still available, day passes can be purchased, and the general public can be a part of Yami by attending the evening shows.

Tickets to both evening shows can be purchased through the YAMI.NZ website or The Ticket Fairy.