TV producer backs enthusiasts

The man behind the Wanaka project, Paul Brennan yesterday said that BOBH would be included in the "Plane Ressurection" television programme produced by Nik Coleman Television.
Mr Coleman, in a video, said his programme went out to a global audience and he was "absolutely delighted, indeed excited" to be working with the Wanaka project.The programme normally dealt with warbirds, but Mr Coleman found the BOBH project "so fascinating" that it was decided to include it in a future series.
"What fascinates us in the cultural significance of these aircraft - the stories those aircraft can tell," Mr Coleman said.
The programme will follow the efforts of the group of enthusiasts to recover and restore five aircraft from around the world - a Lockheed Electra, a Boeing 747, a DC-10, a DC-8 and a Boeing 737.
Some are still in use, others are in a poor state of repair, including the DC-10 in Cuba.