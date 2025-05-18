Wānaka athletes claim top awards

Snowboarder Zoi-Sadowski-Synnott. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Wānaka athletes stood out at the 2025 Forsyth Barr Central Otago Sports Awards held in Wānaka last week.

Snowboarder and Olympian Zoi-Sadowski-Synnott was named sportswoman of the year while sportsman of the year went to Wanaka’s Luke Harrold for his efforts on the freeski halfpipe.

Other local winners included alpine skier Adam Hall who won para athlete of the year and Te Kura o Tititea Mount Aspiring College senior student Ryan Enoka (athletics, karate and rugby) who won the junior spirit of Central Otago award.

The annual awards, hosted by Sport Central, brought together 200 people from the region’s sporting whānau to celebrate sporting excellence as well as the spirit, passion, and people who make Central Otago a powerhouse of sporting talent, Sport Central sport and active recreation adviser Jo Knight said.

"The judges had an incredibly tough job this year, which reflects the calibre of talent in Central Otago," Ms Knight said.

"The finalists seem to raise the bar every year."

"All categories were hotly contested, with so many national and international champions and multiple athletes breaking local, international and world records."

Ms Knight said Sport Central extended its congratulations to all award winners, nominees, and those who continue to give their time, energy, and passion to sport in Central Otago.

Full list of winners:

Gary Anderson Sound and Vision Sportswoman of the Year: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (Snowboard Big Air and Slopestyle)

Central Lakes Construction Sportsman of the Year: Finn Butcher (Kayak Cross)

Gallaway Cook Allan Junior Sportsman of the Year: Luke Harrold (Freeski Halfpipe)

Health 2000 Wānaka Junior Sportswoman of the Year: Heidi Winter (Ice Swimming)

Jennian Homes Team of the Year: Sky City Stampede (Ice Hockey)

Workplace First Aid Coach of the Year: Nils Coberger (Alpine Ski Racing)

Otago Polytechnic Para Athlete of the Year: Adam Hall (Skiing)

Ray White Wānaka Junior Spirit of Central Otago Award: Ryan Enoka (Athletics, Karate and Rugby)

Wānaka Physiotherapy Senior Spirit of Central Otago Award: Shane Norton (Football)

Findex Official of the Year: Adam Nagy (Ice Hockey)

John Fitzharris Trophy for Services to Sport: Flick Wallace (Snow Sports)

Forsyth Barr Supreme Award — Bruce Grant Memorial Trophy: Finn Butcher

— APL