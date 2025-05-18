Artist has found her perfect world

Jane Shriffer standing among her colourful artwork in her Wānaka studio.PHOTO: OLIVIA CALDWELL

Mother of two and fulltime artist Jane Shriffer is "living the dream", finally.

At 40, she says she has finally found her perfect world, which is combining the chaos of being a mother and her art, which is a certain kind of chaos in its own right.

Throughout her 20s and 30s, Shriffer struggled with her confidence and direction in life, and even now she gets waves of imposter syndrome when she sells one of her colourful pieces for around $5000.

"I was always a pass at 50% sort of student at school, but art was my thing. I just lacked confidence to promote it and even now I can look at my work and say that’s not good. And you think ‘what am I doing’?

"Then one will sell and it is a huge confidence booster. You do question what you are up to."

Dunedin born and bred, Shriffer has been coming to Wānaka for her holidays since she was 2, with her grandparents owning a home in the once quiet rural town.

She did a degree at Dunedin Art School, but didn’t use her talent for another 10 years after that. Life took her abroad to Canada and Australia, where she worked predominantly in retail and hospitality.

Nowhere really did art feature until she landed back in Wānaka in 2013.

"It was a confidence thing. I was always late, last minute. I was that person. I would always feel like I was just never on top of anything."

She took up a job at Wānaka’s Gallery 33, and as she became immersed among art buyers, sellers and lovers, her interest piqued for the creative side of life again.

"I started dabbling in the garage at night. I had this dark little dingy garage. I wasn’t showing anyone and then Gallery 33 did a Christmas exhibition. The directors said I should do one and it sold."

Jane Shriffer spent much of her 20s and 30s ignoring her talent in art. Now she is back in love with it. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After that she was invited as the guest artist to the Holy Family Primary’s yearly Aspiring Art Exhibition, where people started to notice her one-of-a-kind trademark bright, bold and striking pieces.

"I love abstract. There is no right or wrong and that is what I love about it. I don’t paint for anyone else; I paint for me and if you like it, great. If you don’t ... I am not going to reproduce lemons in a bowl — this is just me."

Her paintings at the time sold for $700-$1000. Ten years later and her value has increased. Her paintings can be seen in galleries in Dunedin, Nelson, Devonport, Christchurch and still at Gallery 33.

She admits the stages in her life have often been reflected in the artwork themselves.

"I used to be flowy and drippy then slowly but surely my work has organically changed.

"I am proud that over the years I have got to a style that is uniquely mine."

Not only that, she has had a little fun over time with naming her artwork; "Chalk and Cheese", "There’s a Lid to Every Tea Pot", "Food is Better Thrown", "In One Ear and Out the Other", "You Can’t Smell the Flowers from a Galloping Horse", "My First World Problems".

While her 30s brought no reprieve from the chaos, having two children aged 5 and 7 has been welcomed, she says.

"I managed amongst the chaos of mum life ... to still paint and get enough done. Now 10 years on I am sending these paintings around the country and abroad."

Not taking herself too seriously, Shriffer laughs off critics who she has overheard say "my 5-year-old could paint that" and is thinking about hosting an exhibition with the same name.

"I don’t plan a thing. Some days I stare at a blank canvas. You only get one shot to get the base layer down — it has to be wet. Oil paint gives me a bit of time.

"It is so subjective. There will be people that will sit around my work and say ‘my five-year-old could do that’, and then others will really appreciate it."

There is a technique to it — "That’s me. I am just a one pellet knife girl."

In those 10 years, the imposter syndrome has decreased, the creativity has skyrocketed and the joy, endless.

"I do remind myself that people buy my work because they love it. I am doing something that is uniquely mine, and I am living the dream."