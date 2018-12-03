Wanaka to have single QLDC office once upgrade finished

Wanaka will have a single Queenstown Lakes District Council office by the end of summer.

Refurbishments to the council’s Wanaka office in Ardmore St have been continuing for a number of months in order to ultimately provide the Upper Clutha community with a more streamlined service in a single location.

Until now services have been split between the Ardmore St and Reece Cres offices, the latter being used by all staff while the refurbishments take place.

While it had been hoped for all staff to be back in the Ardmore St office by early December, council property director Richard Pope said project delays had changed that timeline.

Customer face-to-face services would return to the Ardmore St office on December 20, and other staff would relocate to the Lake Wanaka Centre for the summer as the Reece Cres lease would expire on December 31.

"Since this temporary space will not be a customer-facing office, the level of service the community will receive will not be affected."

It was anticipated that all of the Wanaka refurbishments would be completed by the end of February.

The work would also cause the building’s car park to be closed, but temporary all-day parking had been made available at the Wanaka Showgrounds.