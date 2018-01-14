Warning about Bremner Bay sinkhole

QLDC is warning the public to take care after sinkholes were spotted in the Bremner Bay mud. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Queenstown Lakes District Council is warning people to watch out for a sinkhole at popular Bremner Bay in Wanaka.

Council communications and marketing adviser Sam White said a member of the public contacted the harbourmaster last Thursday, who reported the sinkhole beside Lake Wanaka to Land Information New Zealand.

Warning signs had been erected and the harbourmaster had also identified other sinkholes in the area, Mr White said.

‘‘Linz hopes to arrange for the geological assessment to be carried out as soon as possible once the appropriate experts are available, but Linz says this is unlikely to be until at least next week once these businesses return from the holiday break.

‘‘In the meantime, council is providing assistance to Linz and we are advising the public to use caution when visiting Bremner Bay, especially with children, until we have full details of the terrain.’’

The assessment would confirm the exact nature of the sinkholes and the area, he said.