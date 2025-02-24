Woman dies in Mt Aspiring tramping fall

Brewster Hut in Mt Aspiring National Park, where the woman and her tramping partner left from. Photo: Sara Larcombe / Creative Commons

One person has died following a tramping incident at Mt Aspiring National Park on Saturday.

Police received a report that a woman, attempting to make her way across exposed and difficult terrain, had fallen several metres.

The incident happened about 7pm after she, along with one other, left Brewster Hut to reach the Glacier fields.

The woman was located deceased and her death has been referred to the Coroner.