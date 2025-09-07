Camp seeks to aid coast racers

Wānaka athlete Hamish Elliott (left) and local Bob McLachlan are excited to train next year’s Coast to Coast champions. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The Coast to Coast race is no easy endeavour and two Wānaka locals have taken it upon themselves to support next year’s participants with a full-on training programme.

For the second year in a row, Bob McLachlan and Hamish Elliott are helping people of all ages, from across the country, to get ready for the event.

The race is set to take place in February next year, starting at Kumara Beach and finishing at New Brighton Beach.

Both mentors have been taking part in the challenge for years with Elliott winning last year and finishing second this year.

The Pure Coast to Coast camp started last year, not only for training purposes but to connect those passionate about the race.

"It was pretty rewarding for us actually. We had a number of people with different reasons why they came to the camp," Mr McLachlan said.

The Pure Coast to Coast training camp had a good run last year with people coming from across the country to prepare.

He recalled one participant who had attempted the Coast to Coast for six years without being able to complete it but this year he made it to the finish line.

The mentors also use their thorough experience in the adventure racing field to inform people of the pitfalls they need to watch out for.

"We can give a lot of things that can go wrong," McLachlan said.

"Things on how to train, how to improve your Coast to Coast time overall, whether it be [through] nutrition, hydration, training and even support crew."

The weekend will include biking, running and kayaking planned around the region including Lake Wānaka, Hāwea and along the Timaru River.

The programme will run September 27-28 and is limited to 10 spaces.

— Allied Media