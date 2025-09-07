Plating up to help the community

Food for Love co-founder and operations manager Bex Sarginson (left) and general manager Jodie Stuart. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Thinking of dining out in September? There are 20 restaurants across Wānaka taking part in the annual Plate Up for Love charity giveaway.

The restaurants pick one dish from the menu and if a customer orders it, $3 goes towards Food for Love, the non-profit organisation which helps feed people in need in the area.

Food for Love general manager Jodie Stuart said the event had been successful for the past two years and was pleased to have so many restaurants offer to take part.

"Up to 20 confirmed venues have picked one dish on the menu and if ordered during September, $3 is donated."

The organisation did not concentrate on those struggling financially, but those who were going through times of trouble. She said there was a huge need for this in Wānaka, due to its isolation.

"We step in where family would step in, they are not well enough to look after themselves but they are not sick enough to be in hospital."

"A lot of families have moved here and they don’t have the support networks. It is about lifting a little pressure for people when they are going through difficult times."

Last year the organisation cooked and donated 9000 meals for people in the community, by 170 of its volunteers.

"With Plate Up for Love, we are trying to encourage the community that if they are going out, pick one of the 20 restaurants and if you order a dish you are supporting the community while you are dining out."

The organisation is funded through donations and grants, namely from Central Lakes Trust as well as a contribution from the Queenstown Lakes District Council. Bayleys Wānaka is a key sponsor of the Plate Up for Love event.

Food for Love started in 2016, and as someone who was once in need, Ms Stuart was proud to be giving back to others.

In 2018 she suffered a severe concussion in a mountain biking accident. She was nominated by someone in the community to receive some meals, which she said made a big difference to her.

"There was a knock on the door, and this lovely lady was there delivering a meal as someone had nominated me. We had moved here, we knew no-one and I had no family here and it brought a tear to my eye. I was so moved the community had done that."

After the birth of her second child she had a long recovery after a Caesarean birth and, again, Food for Love turned up.

"It was just the most incredible support.

"We are about supporting people with short-term needs that aren’t in the head space for cooking a meal.

"There is a huge need. People often ask us how can you make so many meals. But everyone has something going on ...

"If you think about your colleagues, your neighbours and friends — we are so far from hospital and care, we see families split in their toughest times. Mum’s over getting treatment and dad is at home looking after the business."

Restaurants taking part: