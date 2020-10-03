Work to begin on notable building projects

Arrowtown’s Lakes District Museum director David Clarke and The Fork and Tap owner Jeannie Crawford are preparing to seismic-strengthen their two historic buildings.PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Two of Arrowtown’s most well-known buildings are going under cover.

Next week work will start on the Lakes District Museum’s massive seismic-strengthening project — the last bit of funding needed came from the Central Lakes Trust by way of a $426,000 grant that will be used to upgrade the internal displays.

Director David Clarke said getting the last of the funding required was "amazing".

"It would’ve never happened without Covid.

"When we got the council money [a $1.04million grant as part of the annual plan] everyone said, ‘that’s great’.

"I said, ‘there’s still $2.5 million to get’."

The Government came through though and granted $2million in May, which enabled planning proper to start.

"It’s just miraculous we got the rest of it.

"The way it was going, we were going to have to fundraise all of that on our own.

"We’re so grateful to get it going," Mr Clarke said.

Work on the museum, which dates back to 1875, would take a year to complete.

During that time it would be tented and parks outside it, on Wiltshire St, would be temporarily removed.

Along with the strengthening work, focused on the former Bank of New Zealand building and stables which house the museum, the building would also be restored.

Across the road, plans are also under way to seismic-strengthen historic building The Fork and Tap, which dates back to 1874.

Owner Jeannie Crawford says the total cost of the project was likely to be around $400,000 — funding applications are being made at present.

That project would begin in February and take three months to complete, as it also requires the removal of parks on its side of Wiltshire St.

However, the bar would be shifted to "the den", beside the courtyard, while the kitchen and bathrooms would be unaffected.

Both projects would utilise Queenstown companies, from engineers and architects through to the builders.

"That’s very much our priority," Mrs Crawford said.

Mr Clarke said it was their duty to carry out the work, and while there would be some disruption "it’s all for the better".

Mrs Crawford, who had owned the building for nine years, described it as a "passion project".

"We’re doing it to protect what’s iconic in Arrowtown’s history."

