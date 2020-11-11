Wednesday, 11 November 2020

50 new Coast pages added to Wikipedia

    By Laura Mills
    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    Fifty new web pages profiling the West Coast have been added to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, along with more than 1000 photos, most featuring blue skies.

    New Zealand’s only "Wikipedian at Large", Dr Mike Dickison, recently finished a six-week-long West Coast visit, funded by Development West Coast, to boost the region’s presence on the platform.

    Dr Dickison said he had more than a dozen volunteers from around Australasia working on the "West Coast Wikipedian at large" project.

    Wikipedia is the eighth-most visited website in the world, with millions of visitors every day. Anyone can submit entries to Wikipedia, which is also able to be edited by the public.

    New pages include the Left Bank Art Gallery, the Kotuku miniature bungalow, Denniston Plateau, churches, Rimu goldfield, and even a statue of Richard Seddon.

    People added include farming leader Katie Milne, potter Yvonne Rust, nurse and local body politician Maida Bryant, glacier history expert Dorothy Fletcher, Maori wood carver Fayne Robinson and early Hokitika nurse Bess Hudson.

    A further 50 or so pages were improved, from Westport heritage buildings to Ngahere, and the Okarito Lagoon.

    Swags of new photos were uploaded, including tourist shots by Greymouth photographer Stewart Nimmo, and 1980s images of Greymouth from the John Charlton collection.

    An image of a couple taking a selfie overlooking the Hokitika Gorge also features on a page about taking selfies.

    "Stewart’s 356 photos are now in 41 articles, being seen by 660,000 people a month, because they’re on articles like ‘New Zealand’ and ‘Kiwi’," Dr Dickison said.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter