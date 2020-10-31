Saturday, 31 October 2020

78-year-old fought though fire in dark

    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    At age 78, Rimu woman Jan Surgenor lost everything last week after a harrowing house fire from which she bravely fought her way outside.

    She overcame terrifying danger, fighting through thick choking smoke in the dark.

    ‘‘She’s a tough lady,’’ son Glen Surgenor said on Thursday.

    ‘‘To have done what she did is amazing. The fire investigators simply couldn’t believe that she got out of it. When I got there she was black.’’

    He said she tried to ring 111 but connection had been lost.

    ‘‘She had the mindset to put her nightie over her face and breathe into that. ‘‘In the dark and in the smoke with no visibility and trying to breathe, she found a way out.’’

    She then got in her car, drove to the end of the road and tooted the horn to raise the alarm. Neighbours were roused by a sequence of explosions coming from the family home where Mrs Surgenor had lived for more than 60 years.

    Years of family history had been lost.

    ‘‘Heirlooms, treasures, photographs, albums all gone. It’s a tough pill but the main treasure is mum - we got to keep her,’’ Mr Surgenor said.

    She was being looked after by family, he said.

    A fire officer said he believed the fire may have started in a wall.

    - By Janna Sherman of the Hokitika Guardian

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter