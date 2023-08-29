Anticipation for bumper West Coast summer high

The West Coast was hit hard during Covid-19 and struggled to attract staff once tourists did return. Photo: Getty Images

Tourism is riding high on the West Coast, and locals reckon 'the Summer of the Coast' is just around the corner.

The region was hit hard during the Covid-19 pandemic and struggled to attract staff once tourists did return.

But things are looking up and on Thursday, operators will meet at a sold-out hui in Greymouth to share ideas, collaborate and prepare for the summer ahead.

The West Coast was in high demand last summer, surprising and delighting tourism operators after a rough few years.

Anticipation for the upcoming summer is high.

Nick Rogers from Monteith's Brewery in Greymouth said businesses were nervously excited, especially now the job market had softened and it was easier to attract staff.

"It's quite nice now when you put an advert on TradeMe to get more than three or four applications, where as six months ago, you wouldn't get any. That's the big one for us, is actually getting the right people in place for the summer period.

"Because January, February, March, for us, the turnover is double what it will be in June, July August, and this year, it's actually looking stronger than ever."

Nick Rogers from Monteith's Brewery in Greymouth says businesses are nervously excited about the summer season. Photo: NZ Herald

This week's West Coast Tourism Summit brings together local operators with the likes of Tourism New Zealand, Christchurch Airport and Air New Zealand.

Rogers was looking forward to the hui, saying it was an opportunity for businesses to catch up, work together and stay informed.

"We are a little bit isolated at times but knowing what the forward loadings are for Christchurch Airport and things like that just gives us a little bit of a knowledge or confidence going into the summer, knowing that we are going to be busy and where the pinch points are going to be.

"And then also meeting the other suppliers and inbound operators so making sure what we're delivering is up to expectation."

Development West Coast is one of the main organisers of the hui that is in its second year.

Chief executive Heath Milne said tourism spending bounced back faster than predicted after the height of the pandemic.

Heath Milne. Photo: RNZ

"We had a $63 million increase in the year ending June to the previous year, which was obviously a Covid year.

"But that actually equated to even higher than 2019 figures which was obviously pre-Covid so 8 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels for the year ended June this year, so very much a rebound."

Milne said finding accommodation for staff, high interest rates and compliance costs were the region's biggest hurdles.

But pre-bookings were looking promising, he said.

"I think we're seeing the ongoing pent up demand. There are still people who had booked trips from around the world and they're still coming through the system so the pre-bookings are looking very strong.

"They're also booking a bit further ahead than perhaps they would have pre-Covid years."

The multi-million dollar Pounamu Pathway is a collaboration involving local rūnanga and Development West Coast to build four exhibition centres that use interactive multimedia technology to tell the region's stories and share its culture.

The Greymouth centre is due to open before Christmas.

Pounamu Pathway chief executive Toko Kapea said the Westport centre would not be too far behind.

"It's obvious that if we can provide an experience that touches their hearts and minds, shows them what the Coast is all about, shares our stories, we will hopefully have our first suite of people that will go back to their regions, to their countries and tell their friends and family, 'you have to go to the Coast'."

West Coast businesses said they were confident they could put their best foot forward this summer.