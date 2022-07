The Barrytown boulder. Photo: NZ Police

A large piece of the cliff wall has fallen on to SH 6 in Barrytown, Grey District and is blocking the road.

The road, which links Greymouth and Westport via Punakaiki, is expected to remain closed until around midday tomorrow.

The Police Media Centre says motorists are advised to use an alternative route if possible.

State Highways 7 and 69 via Reefton and Inangahua provide a detour approximately 30 minutes longer than the direct route.