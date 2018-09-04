'Boil water' notice remains

The whole of Greymouth remains on a ``boil water'' notice after a fault with the chlorine treatment system on Saturday.

The town's main water reservoir dipped to nearly zero on Saturday, and emergency services were called twice to the Coal Creek water treatment plant to isolate the problem.

Water use is still restricted, and the Grey District Council said the ``boil water'' notice would remain until three consecutive days of clear tests - the notice could last until Thursday.

This is the third incident with the chlorine treatment system this year and the council will be conducting a full review.

Greymouth Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Lee Swinburn said they were first notified about 9am to chlorine leaching. The Brunner and Cobden brigades were also called, followed by another call back two hours later.

Council utilities engineer Kurtis Perrin-Smith said the problem was in the chlorine disinfection system. Staff were on site for 13 hours on Saturday trying to isolate and fix the issue. - Greymouth Star

- Brendon McMahon