Communities rally to help whitebaiter's family

A rescue helicopter searched Rapahoe Beach on Wednesday. Photo: Greymouth Star

The Runanga and Rapahoe communities are rallying to help the wife and six children of a local man who drowned this week while whitebaiting near his home.

Paul Findlay was an engineer and local body election candidate.

He was swept out to sea when a wave pushed into the mouth of the Seven Mile Creek on the Wednesday morning tide. He was wearing waders, which filled with water.

The 77-year-old from Rapahoe leaves behind six children including a newborn baby.

Some of Mr Findlay's children play for the Runanga Rugby League Club, and member Rose Green launched an appeal last night for donations of food, baking and money to help the family.

Goods can be dropped off at Mac's Store in Runanga and if anyone wants to do internet banking, they can call Mrs Green at home at Rapahoe.

Mr Findlay ran for the West Coast Regional Council in 2022, standing for the Buller ward rather than Grey, where he lived. He also stood for Grey District Council by-election in 2023

A qualified engineer, Mr Findlay specialised in seismic work. He spent many years in the Philippines, returning to his hometown of Greymouth a few years ago.

Last year he submitted to the Te Tai o Poutini combined district council, and argued that the Alpine Fault should be shown as a designated no-build zone in the plan.

He said the fault-line was clearly defined and never more than 30 metres wide along its length.

Historically, the approach to the Alpine Fault earthquake risk had been "we wait until it happens" but he said that was a 'deterministic' approach in contrast to "it's going to happen".

Mr Findlay was a member of the St Patrick's Catholic Church parish council in Greymouth and regularly attended Mass, while he was also involved with St Patrick's Primary School, which his children attended.