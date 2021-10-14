Culvert work to delay traffic

Motorists can expect four weeks of delays on State Highway 6 between Otago and Haast, as work begins to protect a section of road from flooding and land movement.

NZ Transport Agency contract manager Mark Stewart said that from this Sunday there would be some overnight and daytime road closures at Camp Creek Culvert, 20km south of Makarora.

Two new culverts would be installed by contractor Aspiring Highways, reducing traffic to a single lane.

There was no detour or alternative route.

Mr Stewart said the size of the installation meant staged highway closures would be required.

Daytime works were scheduled from this Sunday to Tuesday, October 19, and again on weekdays from Tuesday, October 26 to Tuesday, November 9, 8am to 4pm.

During this time, the road would be opened every hour, on the hour, to allow traffic through.

There would be a full night closure for two nights, beginning at 9pm to 5am the next day, on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Plans were in place to manage emergency services during these times.

Vehicles movements would be on the hour between 8am and 4pm and managed with signals.

Mr Stewart said the project would affect travellers and the transport industry but stressed it was unavoidable due to the nature of the work and the narrow location near the lake.