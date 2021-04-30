Details of mine project spending released

Photo: ODT files

Police costs associated with the Pike River "recovery" project amount to $5.6million — with a further $5million to be spent before the year is out.

This is on top of the $51million spent on the Pike River Recovery Agency.

Since reopening the police investigation, $3million has gone on salaries for the team of police dedicated to the Pike River project. It is not clear if this is part of the $5.6million overall spend or additional.

The information was released under the Official Information Act by police Pike River re-entry Acting Superintendent Dave Greig.

The new boreholes planned to see behind the rockfall would cost an additional $3million, and general operations for the rest of the year a further $2.2million, he said.