Details of mine project spending released

This is on top of the $51million spent on the Pike River Recovery Agency.
Since reopening the police investigation, $3million has gone on salaries for the team of police dedicated to the Pike River project. It is not clear if this is part of the $5.6million overall spend or additional.
The information was released under the Official Information Act by police Pike River re-entry Acting Superintendent Dave Greig.
The new boreholes planned to see behind the rockfall would cost an additional $3million, and general operations for the rest of the year a further $2.2million, he said.