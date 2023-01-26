'Don't be an idiot': mayor's plea for fire starters to stop

Smoke rises from an inland bush fire bordering the West Coast this week - with the fire risk continuing to be high. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/FENZ

More deliberately lit beach fires are keeping Greymouth firefighters busy and the mayor has appealed for those responsible to stop.



The Greymouth Volunteer Fire Brigade has now fielded 29 calls over 27 days this month, with many of the fires deliberately lit on or near the Greymouth foreshore.

Greymouth Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Lee Swinburn said their first call yesterday was to a false alarm at the IPL plywood factory at Gladstone at 2.30pm.

At 8.30pm they were called to a beach fire off Domain Terrace near the Marist Rugby grounds.

Greymouth Mayor Tania Gibson. Photo: supplied

Mr Swinburn said that fire was "out on arrival", however two hours later they were called back to "a large bush fire" in the same area but further south, off the Domain Terrace extension near Allied Concrete.

Two Greymouth crews and a supporting water tanker from Cobden battled for an hour from 10.30pm to bring the bushfire under control.

The fire was certainly suspicious and while tinder dry Greymouth had some "short and sharp" rain overnight a lot more was needed, Mr Swinburn said.

Senior Sergeant Brent Cook, of Greymouth, said those responsible for the fires along the beach and backing onto the West Coast Wilderness Trail were proving hard to track.

Police had stepped up patrols but they were reliant on fire starters being reported.

It was also possible some "skiting" in the community about their activities was happening.

"Our best luck is if somebody sees them doing it - it's a hard one to solve," Snr Sgt Cook said.

"The only way we're going to catch them is if some member of the public keeps their eyes open and gives us a tip-off," he said.

Greymouth mayor Tania Gibson lives close to the fire station and was very aware of the demand on volunteers at present - with many of the fires obviously wasting everyone's time.

She had this message for those responsible for suspicious fires: "If they're doing it intentionally: don't be an idiot."

However, she was aware some fires were also lit innocently.

"I actually had a message last night about one of them ... a tourist who had innocently lit a fire and not seen information. Sometimes people don't know."

Mrs Gibson is seeking to liaise with the authorities and council to come up with some co-ordinated local communication about the fire ban.

This could include giving hospitality and accommodation providers information to inform visitors about the fire risk, and the local water restrictions, at check in.

Fire restrictions on West Coast

Most of the West Coast is in a restricted fire season, meaning people need a permit to light a fire in the open air.

All public conservation land in the region is permanently in a restricted fire season.

Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency NZ has declared a prohibited fire season in the inland Buller area, saying the dry and hot conditions have reached the threshold for banning outdoor fires.

West Coast district manager Myles Taylor said the fire risk was very high and there was no significant rain forecast to bring relief.

The ban came into effect yesterday morning. All existing fire permits are suspended immediately and no new permits for outdoor fires would be issued.

The fire ban covers all of the Inland Buller zone, from Ikamatua to Reefton and Inangahua, Maruia and Springs Junction.

- By Brendon McMahon

Local Democracy Reporter

- additional reporting ODT Online

Public interest journalism funded through NZ On Air.