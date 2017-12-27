Driver ditches injured passengers after crash

The driver of a ute that ploughed into a power-pole at Westport in a high-speed crash early yesterday, scarpered before police got there, leaving behind his three badly injured passengers.

Three people were taken to hospital with moderate to serious injuries after the crash on the northern edge of Westport, about 3.30am. One passenger was trapped inside the wreckage with 'live' fallen power-lines around the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was only prevented from plunging into the Orowaiti River by a large phoenix palm tree.

Westport Volunteer Fire Brigade fire chief Alan Kennedy said the pole was smashed off at ground level after the driver lost control on Orowaiti Road, near the junction with State highway 67.

Two people had got out when the brigade arrived and a third was trapped inside until electricity lines workers were able isolate the live power-lines.

"They were very lucky ... it could have been much worse," Mr Kennedy said.

Sergeant Andrew Lyes, of Greymouth police, said the driver had "done a runner" while the others left suffered a range of injuries including broken bones.

The driver was subsequently found and police are awaiting results from a blood-alcohol test and an assessment of the injuries of the others involved in the crash before pressing charges.

Mr Lyes said the charges would probably include failing to ascertain injuries and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police believed the same vehicle may have been involved in driving on and ripping up the playing field at Victoria Square, Westport, earlier the same morning.

The holiday weekend was also marred when a Charleston motorcyclist died on Christmas Eve after crashing his bike on a private motocross course just south of the village.

Emergency services were called shortly before 5.30pm, but 49-year-old Brent Ronald Willets died at the scene.

Mr Kennedy said the private course was widely used by local motocross riders.

Mr Willets did not own the property. Police were unable to confirm if Work Safe NZ were now involved.

Overall, police declared themselves pleased with so few drink-driving offences, the traditional Christmas break-up night netting few despite intensive police patrols throughout the region.

"There was no major alcohol-related issues, so that was good," Mr Lyes said.

"We had a pretty high presence, a lot of vehicles stopped and a lot of hotel checks. We stopped a lot of people but overall there was a good attitude and good compliance."

The first day of the busy summer racing circuit opened in Westport yesterday and was "a very relaxed atmosphere" with no reported incidents.

Meanwhile, a Westport driver pulled over on Saturday night blew 692mg.

Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in a crash yesterday in which a 56-year-old Hokitika woman crashed her car into a ditch alongside the Kaniere-Kowhitirangi Road.

Police said the woman was "not physically able" to complete a roadside breath test and subsequently agreed to give a blood sample.

A pair of Czech tourists trying to avoid a small animal, possibly a weka, ran into a ditch on State highway 7 at Kaiata last night.

Their vehicle was unable to be driven as a result of the crash. It served as a reminder to all motorists to drive defensively on the open road when small animals crossed in front, Mr Lyes said.

"Keep within your lane -- otherwise it could end up being a collision with another car or a power-pole."

- Brendon McMahon