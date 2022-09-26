Monday, 26 September 2022

Franz Josef waits for return of overseas tourists

    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    More than two years after the borders closed, tourists are slowly trickling back to New Zealand.

    One of the hardest hit towns was the West Coast tourist destination of Franz Josef, where many businesses have struggled to survive.

    Bella Vista Motel Franz Josef owner Adam Haugh said the initial impact of the pandemic in 2020 hit accommodation and hospitality businesses such as his very hard.

    "In a seasonal market a loss of a month, particularly the month of March is quite a blow. It knocked the stuffing out of that financial year."

    Bella Vista Motel Franz Josef owner Adam Haugh has taken over more tasks to keep his business...
    Bella Vista Motel Franz Josef owner Adam Haugh has taken over more tasks to keep his business running

    While some tourist businesses were forced to shut up shop altogether, some were assisted by various Government financial support programmes.

    HeliServices.NZ Franz Josef manager Mike Nolan said other sources of work helped his business keep ticking over.

    "We did manage to keep ourselves busy with other bit and pieces of commercial work for the Department of Conservation," he said.

    But nevertheless many of HeliServices.NZ's staff had to take heavy pay cuts.

    "We're hanging in there, but just by a thread really."

    Otago Daily Times

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter