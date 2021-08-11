Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Gloriavale School focus of police investigation into community

    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    A police inquiry into physical and sexual abuse at Gloriavale is now focusing on the on-site school.

    The Ministry of Education and Oranga Tamariki have confirmed an investigation is under way.

    A spokesperson for the ministry said they are in contact with the school.

    One News is reporting staff have been stood down.

    A police spokesperson said they are undertaking a comprehensive review of Gloriavale matters.

    "As there is an ongoing investigation it would be inappropriate to comment."

    An Oranga Tamariki spokesperson said they also could not provide any further details.

    Earlier this year, police and Oranga Tamariki completed four days of interviews at the Christian community as part of an investigation into "a range of alleged offending, including sexual offences".

    In May, they said further inquiries were required and they were not in a position to release further details.

    In December last year, former Gloriavale school principal Faithful Pilgrim was investigated by the New Zealand Teaching Council over claims he failed to keep children safe from abuse by staff and other pupils.

    Just Standfast, a former teacher at the school, admitted a charge of sexual conduct with a child in 2019.

    It was alleged Pilgrim was aware of the claims against Standfast when they first surfaced but still allowed him to teach.

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter