Saturday, 20 November 2021

Gloriavale teachers get shots

    By Laura Mills
    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    Gloriavale Christian Community school teachers have joined the community’s midwives and accepted their Covid vaccinations.

    Under the Government mandate, the teachers would have had to have been stood down yesterday if they were not vaccinated.

    Gloriavale shepherd Fervent Stedfast was busy yesterday morning, but a source told the

    Greymouth Star the teachers had been vaccinated.

    Fewer than 300 in the 600-strong community were eligible. Many were under 12.

    Almost two weeks ago, West Coast-Tasman MP Damien O’Connor visited Gloriavale, at Lake Haupiri, and delivered a firm and clear message that all eligible New Zealanders needed to get vaccinated to beat Covid.

    Gloriavale has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

    Government grants of more than $2 million go annually towards the running of Gloriavale’s year 1 to 13 school and preschool.

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

