Greymouth Lotto player scoops $1m win

    Photo: ODT files
    A lucky Lotto player from Greymouth will celebrating a mid-week windfall after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

    The winning ticket was sold at Greymouth New World.

    Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $10 million.

    Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $1 million on Saturday night, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw.

    In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

    Anyone who bought their ticket from Greymouth New World should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.   

