Hokitika 'heaving' with holidaymakers

Hokitika business owners are reporting a huge influx of tourists as fine weather attracts travellers to the Coast. File photo: West Coast Regional Council

Hokitika is "heaving" with holidaymakers, with some businesses already reporting a bumper summer season.

Red Streetwear owner and Love Hokitika chairwoman Rebecca Pearson said it was the busiest she could remember in her 15 years in business.

"The town is just heaving. I thought it was busy last year but it's definitely busier (this year). Last year we had lots and lots of Kiwis. This year we've got all of them, and more and the international on top.

"I don't think town has ever been bursting at the seams this much at this time of the year in the 15 years I've been in business."

Cafes and restaurants have also been doing a roaring trade, with queues of people most days.

Accommodation operators are also busy across the board with good forward bookings through to the end of February.

Mrs Pearson said the long run of good weather had probably drawn in some extra visitors.

"Especially the free independent travellers. They follow the sun so you can never predict how many of them are going to ... roll up in their motor homes."

Beachfront Hotel director Peter Cuff said their 65 rooms had been running at capacity most nights. There was a good mx of both international and domestic visitors coming through and bookings had bounced back to pre-Covid levels already.

The Hokitika beach, lakes and attractions have all been getting a high volume of visitors.

Mrs Pearson said the beach was busy from first thing in the morning right through until the sunset at night.

She had sold out of sun hats and jandals at her surf shop.

"There's a very, very good vibe in town. All the visitors are just loving Hokitika and what is has to offer."

She acknowledged the extra mile a number of businesses had gone to stay open right through the holiday period.

"We know they've been under the pump but we can never guarantee how long this is going to last so we've got to make hay while the sun shines - literally."

However, with some of the town's biggest events coming up she hoped the influx of visitors, and the run of fine weather, would continue.

The summer event schedule includes the Kumara Races this Saturday, followed by the Driftwood and Sand Festival, Woodstock Rally and Westland A and P Show - all before the end of January.

- Janna Sherman, Hokitika Guardian